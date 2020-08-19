Waves of scattered storms expected through the end of workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a very comfortable Tuesday, the weather takes a turn today as slightly cooler temperatures, an increase in humidity and higher rain chances takeover.
Tuesday’s scattered heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms will spread across the area during the afternoon hours. A few storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts across the WBTV viewing area.
Storm coverage should diminish through the early evening hours, but a few storms will linger into the nighttime period - accompanying temperatures will fall to the upper 60s overnight under mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog.
When it's not raining, an increase in cloud cover will reduce sunshine and will also keep temperatures slightly below average in the low to mid 80s. The wet trend continues into Thursday and Friday before conditions gradually improve into the weekend.
With days of back-to-back rainfall, flooding will become a concern in neighborhoods where the ground becomes overly saturated.
Scattered storms are still in the forecast for Saturday afternoon, however, the rest of the weekend should be rain-free as temperature crawl back into the upper 80s to start a few week.
We continue to watch two systems developing in the tropics this week. The first of the two is currently in the eastern Caribbean Sea and will likely become a depression by the weekend as it moves west-northwest where it will encounter less friction.
The second system is stronger, and will likely be upgraded to a depression within the next 24 to 48 hours as it moves west over the Central Atlantic. This wave is currently about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands. Most models suggest this system could become a matter of concern for the Greater Antilles early next week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
