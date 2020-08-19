South Carolina nurse worries about growing hospitalization numbers, urges masks, social distancing

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A nurse has a stern message as coronavirus cases continue to fall in South Carolina - don’t get complacent.
Last month, a patient of hers waited 26 hours to be placed in an inpatient bed. She is worried increasing hospitalization rates will continue where the same situation could happen more.
The nurse says she watches coronavirus patients struggle to breathe daily.
As bed capacities continue to increase, she is pleading to the community with a message.
”It could be you laying in that bed needing the care,” says Angella Beckford-Days.
She works as a nurse in York County. Back in July, she watched a COVID-19 patient wait 26 hours for a bed.
”When she said 26 hours I said wow, that’s a long time,” says Beckford-Days. “Yeah, I felt very sorry that the patient had to wait that long.”
Wait times have somewhat improved. She says she has not seen anyone wait that long since, but she says this should alarm everyone.
”These are some of the things that could happen if we were to have our numbers increase and um if our hospital capacity were to get to 100,” she says.
It is getting close. South Carolina’s total bed usage is about 80 percent. That is up from nearly 73 percent about a month ago, when she wrote her Facebook post retelling the wait.
In York County, about 83 percent of beds are filled. The hospitalization numbers in York County six weeks ago sat at 81 percent.
While some beds are cleared because patients are discharged, others have a more gruesome reason.
”We’ve had patients to die. And for them to die alone. That’s hard,” she explains, chocking up a bit.
So Beckford-Days is stressing the same messages South Carolinians have heard for months--socially distance, wash hands, and wear a mask.
”I care about you enough that I might have a right not to wear a mask, but I want to protect you so I’m going to wear my mask,” she says. “It’s a small price to pay to protect yourself and protect others.”
Beckford-Days says she has not seen as many patients come in lately, but more patients are staying longer and are overall sicker.
