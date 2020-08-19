RNC delegates isolate, take home COVID-19 tests before travel to Charlotte

“These are core principles that you have to put in place to control COVID. And our team has been very deliberate in making sure this is put in operations for the RNC. So masking is mandatory, and that will be enforced, there has been human-centered design to restructure how the rooms are set up so that if people are eating lunch or having meetings, they will be physically distanced, and of course we will have an abundance of hand sanitizer,” Dr. Dave Callaway said.