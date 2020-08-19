Police prepare for RNC; uptown businesses aren’t expecting major impacts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Republic National Convention is just days away and the preparation has already begun.
You might have seen a helicopter weaving between buildings in uptown Wednesday morning, which was part of the RNC security sweep getting ready for the event.
Charlotte DOT started blocking parking nearby the convention center on Wednesday as well and road closures are set to begin on Sunday.
With all these changes, businesses could be impact and residents living in Uptown could have a harder time getting to and from their home. But many say they aren’t too concerned.
“We’re not expecting the thousands of people who were going to come to Uptown like we originally expected,” said George Photopolous who runs the French Quarter restaurant across from Romare Bearden park.
“We’re not really expecting much business from it. Plus its condensed, it’s not a full convention,” he said adding that he’s not worried about protesters or other large crowds either.
Other businesses are hoping it could bring a few more customers into Uptown.
“I feel there will be more people in hotels and with there not being a lot to do, people are going to want to get out of the hotel and get out a bit. And being in a nice area, people tend to want to walk down this area,” said Colby Wolffis at Clover Joe’s, a sandwich shop in the Latta Arcade.
Police assure that businesses can remain open, even with the security perimeter.
CMPD also says people who live in uptown will be able to get to and from their homes. Many residents though were unconcerned.
“I know it’s a lot less people coming now. I don’t know how its going to affect traffic and restaurants. We’ll probably just stay in a little bit more,” said a couple who lives in Uptown.
Although the convention is scaled down, the big question on many people’s minds is if they should expect any protests and other large crowds outside of RNC business.
CMPD said they work with community members and do their own intel to figure out what crowd sizes to expect.
Police couldn’t give an estimate of how many demonstrators they expect but said the numbers are likely to be significantly scaled down because the event is smaller and because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police said no matter the number though, they are prepared.
“We know political conventions can certainly draw some activity as far as protests. We are prepared to facilitate those first amendment rights,” said Major Steven Brochu with CMPD.
CMPD did say they were in discussions with a few groups for planned demonstration permits, but nothing has been finalized yet.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.