Person tests positive for COVID-19 at elementary school in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has tested positive for COVID-19 at an elementary school in Iredell County just days after classes began, officials confirmed Wednesday.
The positive test came back from a person at Lake Norman Elementary School. District officials said the individual has not been on campus since August 14, and that Iredell-Statesville Schools continues to clean and disinfect all areas of the building, including any areas of potential impact.
There is no word on whether the person was a student or employee.
Officials say the school will continue as scheduled on Thursday.
Just days earlier on the first day of school, a person also tested positive for COVID-19 at a middle school in Iredell County.
Officials have not said if the case was a student or employee at Third Creek Middle School.
Health officials said the individual testing positive worked collaboratively with the health department to determine who had been in close contact with the individual who tested positive.
Officials determined that no visitors, including parents and students, were in close contact with that individual during the open house that was held on August 13, but close contacts have been notified.
That patient was told to quarantine in their home for 14 days.
Iredell-Statesville Schools cleaned and disinfected the impacted areas of the building according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services.
As a result of the positive COVID-19 result and the Iredell Health Department requirement for close contacts to quarantine for 14 days, all 7th grade students and teachers at Third Creek Middle began the year with remote learning.
