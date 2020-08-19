Ocasio-Cortez nominates Bernie Sanders

(CBS News) - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was the highest-profile progressive to endorse Bernie Sanders’ candidacy, nominated Sanders, who remained on the ballot.
She praised the progressive movement Sanders led during his two presidential bids and offered a summation of the role he has played in Democratic presidential politics.
In her one-minute speech, she said he created "a movement striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny, and homophobia — and to propose and rebuild reimagined systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past. A movement that realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive economical wealth for the few at the expense of long term stability for the many."
Although her nomination of Sanders caused a lot of chatter online, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted “If you were confused, no worries!” She explained that she had been asked to second Sanders’ nomination.
"Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold," she wrote.
In a follow-up, she congratulated Biden and wrote “I deeply look forward to fighting for our future together and reclaiming our democracy in November.”
