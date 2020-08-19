Obama says Trump “hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t”

(CBS News) - Former President Barack Obama slammed his successor in his speech for the Democratic convention, saying that President Trump "hasn't grown into the job" of being president "because he can't."
Mr. Obama delivered his strongest rebuke of Mr. Trump yet from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.
Mr. Obama, who rarely critiques the current president by name, did not hesitate Wednesday night.
“For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” Mr. Obama said.
