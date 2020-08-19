N.C. man still missing weeks after vehicle found at abandoned house

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County man is still missing weeks after his vehicle was found abandoned at a vacant house in Anson County.
Elgin Ray Houston was initially reported missing to the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday evening, Aug. 1. He is 50 years old.
The missing person report was prompted by the discovery of his abandoned white colored Hyundai behind an abandoned house on Horne Town Road in Anson County.
Houston’s wallet, cell phone and other personal items were found in the vehicle. No signs of foul play or struggle were noted.
Anson County authorities, with assistance of K-9s and drones as well as the Civil Air Patrol searched the area in proximity to where the car was found with negative results.
Houston was a resident of the Indian Trail area, and his parents reported him missing to the UCSO.
UCSO deputies, detectives, CSI personnel and SBI assets have conducted further searches along Horne Town Road with no success. Drones and K-9s have also been further used.
No confirmed sightings or contacts with Houston have occurred since early morning, July 31, 2020.
If you have any information about Houston or his whereabouts, we ask that you call the UCSO, 704-283-3789, 911 or Crimestoppers, 704-283-5600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.