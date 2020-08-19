N.C. man charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty by starvation, community steps in to help

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After a man in Stanly County was arrested Monday on multiple counts of animal cruelty, officials say the community stepped in to help the animals.
The investigation began when deputies went to a property on Rowland Road in Albemarle and saw evidence of animal abuse. Terry Richard Glover was then charged with 25 counts of felony cruelty to animals by starvation.
The following day, after learning the animals were still at the property “in unfit conditions,” deputies obtained a search warrant to locate and seize the animals and “to provide immediate medical care and food and water.”
Animal Control responded and took possession of the remaining dogs located at the residence.
Twelve horses and numerous cattle also needed help. AC&C came “with numerous deputies and large animal equipment to assist with relocating the animals.”
However, officials said, more help was needed - and the public responded.
“These citizens on their own time responded with trailers, trucks, equipment, feed, and much needed experience. Them along with dozens of deputies from Stanly and Cabarrus County spent over 6 hours yesterday getting these animals relocated so their basic needs, and medical needs could be addressed,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “It absolutely could not have been accomplished without the help of these individuals and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division. Thank you guys so much.”
