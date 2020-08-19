More login issues reported with N.C. remote learning program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of issues was reported with a North Carolina remote learning program Wednesday, on day three of the school year for many in the state.
Problems with NC EdCloud were first reported Monday and resolved a short time later, according to the State Board of Education.
“The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is experiencing technology issues with the NC EDCloud portal and many students are not able to log on at this time,” Union County Public Schools reported Wednesday morning. State leaders are aware of the issue and working to get it resolved as soon as possible.
“We understand your concerns as this portal is the gateway to virtual classes,” UCPS posted around 9:30 a.m.
Monday’s reports of login issues started rolling in before 9 a.m. Less than three hours later, education officials said the issue, which was preventing students and teachers from logging in, had been fixed - but they were still trying to find out exactly what caused the issues.
“The NC Department of Public Instruction received reports this morning that teachers and students were having problems logging-in to NCEdCloud. The vendor-provider of the NCEdCloud Service confirmed that the product experienced a degradation in service this morning,” a release stated Monday. “The vendor will provide an explanation of the root cause once it has identified the source. In the meantime, the service is now working.”
Multiple districts, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, were impacted by the glitch.
Families across our area also reported having issues logging on. NC EdCloud is a tool students are using to do lessons.
