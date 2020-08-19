Missing dog was reportedly seen dead in backyard of business; former employee sought

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they have received new information regarding a missing dog and a former employee wanted in the case in Berkeley County.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that detectives received information from witnesses who reported seeing a missing dog deceased in the back yard of K9 Bay Groomers during a hot July day.
Last week, the sheriff’s office announced that a warrant had been issued for Jenny Hutson, an ex-employee at the business who authorities said had left a french bulldog outside the summer heat without water.
On Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said they were continuing their search for Hutson and released a picture of her. Hutson has multiple warrants out for her arrest including Breach of Trust and IllTreatment of Animals.
The investigation began on July 6 when deputies responded to State Road and met with a victim who said her dog was missing from the business.
“The owner of K9 Bay Groomers was out on medical leave during the time the dog was boarded,” BCSO officials said. “Hutson assumed responsibility of the business during that time.”
The dog’s owner dropped her dog, Frankie, off at the business on July 3, according to an incident report. But when she returned on July 6, Hutson gave conflicting stories about why the dog was not there, investigators said.
“She provided numerous statements ranging from the dog was kidnapped, that the dog fled through an open door,” BCSO detective Neal Johnson. “Then she advised that the dog was possibly dead. Then there’s another statement that says she’s not aware where the dog is.”
Deputies reported making contact with Hutson, and preliminary investigations revealed that she lied to law enforcement several times about the location of the dog.
A report states that the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division was assigned the case and followed up on several leads ranging from exact locations the dog could be located, to a Craigslist ad.
“All leads proved to be unfounded,” the sheriff’s office said. “Detectives received new information from witnesses that reported seeing the dog deceased in the back yard of the business during a hot July day. It was also discovered that the dog was deprived of surviving necessities.”
According to investigators, Hutson is known to frequent the Windwood and Summerville areas of Berkeley County.
If anyone knows of her whereabouts, you are asked to call Berkeley County dispatch at (843) 719-4169.
