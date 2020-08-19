Man charged days after elderly woman sexually assaulted in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged days after reports that an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in Lenoir.
Officers began investigating the sexual assault around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at an address in the Joyceton area, inside the city limits of Lenoir. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, police said they would not be releasing any further information.
On Wednesday, police said they had charged 22-year-old Zachary Demill Jones with 2nd degree forcible rape. He was already at the Lenoir Police Department when he was taken into custody.
Investigators have not said how Jones was named as a suspect, but Lenoir Police Chief Brent Phelps thanked the Hudson Police Department for their help with the case.
“The assistance provided to our investigators by the Hudson Police Department was paramount in our ability to make this arrest,” Phelps said. “These types of crimes are tough on the community and the officers tasked with investigating them. While an arrest has been made in this case, we continue to encourage citizens to be vigilant in regards to their safety and security involving strangers.”
Any time citizens have concerns of suspicious persons or occurrences that they feel is out of the ordinary, please call the Lenoir Police Department, your local law enforcement agency, or 911.
This is an active and on-going investigation.
Police say they are currently involved in an extensive effort to follow every lead and piece of information they currently have.
If anyone in the community knows of any information that may aid investigators in this case, please call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.
