Lower temps but higher rain chances on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are getting back to an unsettled pattern for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s but don’t let that fool you.
The higher humidity will still make it feel pretty tropical. Plus, there are good rain chances each afternoon. Storms could pop up at any time. Heavy rain should be the biggest issue.
The weekend brings a little change. On Saturday, highs will be in the mid 80s. There is a 40% chance for afternoon t-storms.
By Sunday, the rain chance falls to 20%. Highs will jump to the upper 80s.
Next week will feature low rain chances. The trade-off is that temperatures will return to the low 90s.
The tropics are showing two disturbances. Both of them have the possibility of forming into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours.
As of now, most models are taking these more toward the Gulf of Mexico.
If there were any effects, it would be well into next week. That’s why we will continue to track the situation every day.
Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.