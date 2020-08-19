Higher humidity, higher chance for rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-day break from the ever-present summer humidity we all enjoyed Tuesday is now a thing of the past and we’re back into the soup. With higher humidity back in place, scattered showers and thunderstorms are back as well. High temperatures today will run-up to the seasonal upper 80s.
There may be a shower or two overnight as well with lows fall back into the upper 60s.
As our humidity level stays in the tropical zone our rain chances will increase further. Much like last week, I think the second part of the workweek brings numerous rounds of showers and storms, and so localized flash flooding may become a concern again, especially in neighborhoods that were hard hit last week.
With clouds and rain in the forecast, afternoon readings will run below-average as well, mainly in the lower 80s. Those cooler temps however may get canceled out by the high humidity levels so it won’t be all that comfortable.
By the weekend, rain chances appear to lower and afternoon temps warm back up into the mid to upper 80s.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we are keeping a watch on two weather disturbances, which may organize more in the next day or so. Overall, no tropical systems are expected to impact the U.S. in the short term, but we will be monitoring as we close in on the peak of hurricane season and one or even both of these systems could become named storms before long.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
