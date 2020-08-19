Elementary school temporarily going remote due to positive COVID-19 cases within staff in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An elementary school is temporarily switching to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 cases within staff in Union County.
Two staff members at Poplin Elementary tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, several staff members may have been exposed to the virus.
In consultation with Union County Public Health, the decision was made to close Poplin Elementary for students and staff Aug. 20 - Sept. 7.
During this time, all students and staff will work remotely until the school reopens on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Union County Public Schools staff is working with the individuals and Union County Public Health to determine who has been in close contact with the persons who tested positive.
According to NC General Statute 115C-21A, UCPS is unable to publicly identify the persons involved.
In addition, UCPS is following guidance from the Union County Health Department to address the cases.
If a student had direct contact with the persons involved, parents will receive a letter from the Union County Public Health Department.
In addition, a school nurse or a Union County Public Health staff member will follow up with the family.
Officials say UCPS is following cleaning protocols and will properly disinfect and sanitize the impacted areas of the building according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
