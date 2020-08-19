During school year ‘like no other,‘ Gov. Cooper announces $12 million in funding to expand internet access

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A $12 million initiative to expand internet access is expected to help more than 8,000 families in North Carolina.
Gov. Cooper announced the two programs Wednesday. In addition to the thousands of families, the funding is expected to help more than 250 businesses, farms and community institutions gain access to high-speed internet.
The initiative includes two programs - the GREAT Grant program and COVID-19 Recovery Act funding:
- The GREAT Grant program: Provides matching grants to internet service providers and cooperatives to expand high-speed internet service in counties that need it.
- COVID-19 Recovery Act funding: This money is expected to connect an additional 8,000 families and more than 250 businesses, farms and community institutions in 11 counties.
“Now that we’re living in a socially-distanced world, reliable internet is more important than ever, particularly for students learning remotely and people working from home,” Cooper said. “It’s safe to say this will be a school year like no other. Some students are back in the classrooms with masks on. Others are learning from kitchen tables and lap desks.
Cooper also addressed a technical glitch impacting those who are learning remotely. The NCEdCloud remote learning platform crashed at least twice during the first week of school, making logging in impossible for students across the state.
“It is unacceptable to have those type of technical glitches,” Cooper said. The governor said the Department of Public Instruction is responsible for NCEdCloud and he hopes they will get the issues figured out immediately.
“Our students learning remotely need to have this type of connection to their schools,” Cooper said.
