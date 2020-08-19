Déjà vu for families, N.C. Ed Cloud crashes again during day three of remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Families and students across North Carolina were left scratching their heads Wednesday morning, when the NC Ed Cloud crashed, yet again.
Families say the technical issues they saw on the first day of school looked similar.
The NC Ed Cloud crashed Monday, causing servers district-wide, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, to have issues with remote instruction.
CMS parents say with the newness of remote learning, teachers don’t have time to waste dealing with continued glitches.
“Our teachers do such a wonderful job with our kids. We owe them so much more than what they were given,” says CMS parent, Billi Tilli.
Parents and teachers are frustrated. They need the NC Ed Cloud to work, because its the heartbeat behind remote learning.
State Superintendent Mark Johnson says these types of crashes cant keep happening.
Governor Roy Cooper, agrees.
“It needs to be fixed because our students need to have that kind of connection when they’re learning remotely in school,” said Cooper during Wednesday’s state COVID-19 briefing.
CMS sent WBTV the message NCDPI shared with its district:
“We have worked through the issues that caused the degradation in service this morning, and the NCEdCloud Portal is now fully functional and able to service all NC users without issue. Our team is still working to verify/validate the root cause and will share the findings soon.” - NCDPI
DPI selected Identity Automation after an RFP process in 2013.
