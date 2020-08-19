Charlotte family who nearly lost their home featured tonight at Democratic National Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - One Latinx Charlotte family will return to the spotlight at the Democratic National Convention after eight years.
The Sanchez family made national headlines during Democratic National Convention in 2012, after Bank of America threatened to forced them out of their home because they fell behind on payments.
That September, Gonzalo and Silvia Sanchez faced foreclosure by the Charlotte-based bank on their long-time home.
Their daughter, Jessica, who has spina bifida and other medical problems that require a wheelchair, needed care, and the family struggled to keep up with medical bills. Their house was updated with a ramp and other customizations to specifically accommodate Jessica.
After Gonzalo was laid off from his job the previous year, they were no longer to pay their mortgage.
By the Democratic National Convention that year, the family was appealing the foreclosure, and when the convention came to Charlotte in September, protesters and housing advocates gathered outside the company’s uptown headquarters to raise awareness about the case.
Then, a 17-year-old Jessica told NPR, “We pay the house, or we pay my medical bills and my medicine. Or we buy food, because we can’t do everything at the same time.” She added, “Everybody in the United States should be living in a home, under a roof.”
That December, the company offered the family a principal reduction on their mortgage, refinanced their interest rate and significantly lowered their monthly payments, allowing the family to stay in the home.
SANCHEZ FAMILY SPEAKS WEDNESDAY
Silvia, who is undocumented, and her two daughters were scheduled to speak about their family’s experience on Wednesday night as part of the DNC, which is being held virtually. Their comments will be followed by a performance by Prince Royce, a Dominican-American singer and songwriter.
The theme for the night’s program is “A More Perfect Union” and will reimagine the country’s leadership, society and economy. The night will be split into sections focusing on gun violence, climate change, immigration and women’s rights.
The program will be streamed virtually starting at 9 p.m. ET.
Former President Barack Obama will speak, as well as 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and other party leaders.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was nominated Tuesday night at the virtual convention. He will give his acceptance speech on Thursday. Tonight, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California will be nominated for vice president. Harris, who is Black, is the first woman of color to be nominated for vice president.
North Carolina is considered a swing state.
Next week, Republican delegates will gather in Charlotte to re-nominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second term.
Trump is expected to be in Charlotte on Monday when he is nominated, but he plans to deliver his acceptance speech from Washington, D.C.
Trump won in North Carolina in 2016.
LATINX REPRESENTATION AT DNC
Jessica Sanchez said she hopes her family’s appearance will galvanize the country’s Latinx community to vote.
“It feels good to represent the Latino community,” she said.
Jessica, who is a Dreamer, said without Latinx votes, the community will go unheard.
“We need to vote because of DACA. We need healthcare, we need affordable housing,” she said. “We need more rights.”
