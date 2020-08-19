7 charged after man shot to death following fight at birthday party in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have charged seven people after a man was shot and left dead in a driveway in Lancaster County.
Antonio Jermaine Mickle, 37, Reno Rodreigus Blakely, 42, Kendarius Tyrek Mickle, 20, Damarkus Tyrone Nivens, 23, Keisha McDow, 35, Shirley Ann Mickle, 65 and Angie Denise Mickle, 45, were all charged in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Ethan Roy Dailey.
Deputies of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Crenson Drive at 1:15 a. m. Sunday, Aug. 9, for a shooting incident.
Dailey was found lying in the driveway of the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services tried to assist Dailey, but he was dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted.
Officials say witnesses, including residents of the home, told investigators Dailey was a guest in the home from out of town.
Some from the home, including Dailey, went to a birthday party at a home on Evans Drive where officials say Mickle spends part of his time.
At the party, officials say Mickle and Dailey got into a physical altercation.
Dailey left, went back to the home on Crenson Drive and stayed outside in the driveway.
Shortly after, witnesses reported hearing gunshots and saw Mickle with a gun getting into an vehicle which left the scene.
They found Dailey down in the driveway. Evidence was recovered at the scene.
Deputies went to the home of Mickle’s relatives on Sawgrass Lane and found Mickle’s vehicle behind the house.
The home was secured and several people came outside at the request of officers while investigators prepared a search warrant.
Eventually Mickle and Blakely also came out and were detained around 5 a.m. The home was searched for evidence of the shooting as was the home on Evans Drive.
Based upon information obtained, investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation for the fight on Evans Drive.
An hour or more after the fight, officials say Mickle had Blakely drive him to look for Dailey. They found him in the driveway on Crenson Drive.
Mickle reportedly shot Dailey and Blakely drove the two away from the scene to Sawgrass Lane where they were found.
Mickle is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Further investigation revealed that after driving Antonio Mickle to the scene, Blakely and Antonio Mickle got out of the car and both had guns as shots were fired at Dailey.
Blakely was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Blakely’s bond was denied.
Five additional defendants have been charged in connection with the crime.
Kendarius Tyrek Mickle, 20, and Damarkus Tyrone Nivens, 23, were each charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and were arrested on August 14.
Evidence indicates the two also went to Crenson Drive in a second vehicle and one had a rifle which was fired at the time of the incident.
Bond was denied for Kendarius Mickle and Nivens.
Keisha McDow, 35, of the Evans Drive address where the party was held, was arrested on August 12 and charged with misprision of a felony.
Deputies say McDow was at the home on Evans Drive when officers first arrived.
She was questioned about the situation with Antonio Mickle and Dailey but denied knowing the identity of the person who got into the fight with Dailey, although she witnessed the fight.
The investigation revealed McDow is Antonio Mickle’s girlfriend and shared the Evans Drive home with him.
McDow posted a $5,000 surety bond and was released on August 13.
Shirley Ann Mickle, 65, and Angie Denise Mickle, 45, were arrested on August 14 and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.
Deputies say they were both at the Sawgrass Lane home when deputies and investigators arrived shortly after looking for Antonio Mickle and were told by investigators he was a suspect in the homicide.
Both denied Antonio Mickle was in the home. After the home was secured, investigators found both Antonio Mickle and Blakely inside. Both posted $50,000 surety bonds later on August 14.
“As is typical in investigations of this nature, relentless pursuit of witnesses by our deputies and investigators provided stepping stones to the arrests of several people who had a hand in Mr. Dailey’s death,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “It takes time and patience running out every lead and talking to every potential witness to get to the truth, and we believe we are there. No additional arrests are expected.”
Officials say all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)
