Work continues on all parts of Highway 3 in Cabarrus

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews are actively working on every section of N.C. 3 from Kannapolis Parkway to Loop Road as work continues to widen the existing road to a four-lane divided roadway.
Current operations include:
- Soil cement stabilization
- Fine grading in multiple areas
- Earthmoving work (taking material out of some areas to place for embankment fills)
- Storm drain installation
- Water line installation
- Work on decorative façade for retaining wall
- Daily erosion and traffic control operations
Additional crews began on Monday to work on multiple retaining walls in the project limits.
Over Irish Buffalo Creek, a new bridge is about 90 percent complete. The existing bridge must be removed to start construction on another new bridge, so there will be two new structures over the creek.
Access for emergency vehicles and school/special needs buses will be maintained throughout construction. The road is closed to all other traffic.
