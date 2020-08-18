Woman killed in east Charlotte stabbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was stabbed and killed at an apartment in east Charlotte early Tuesday morning, police say.
The stabbing happened around 12 a.m. at an apartment off East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Police say they responded to the scene and found a woman with a life-threatening stab wound. Officers tried to help the woman but say she was pronounced dead on scene.
Hours later, a man was killed in a separate homicide in southwest Charlotte. In that case, police say a man was fatally struck by a stray bullet near a hotel. It happened around 2 a.m. off Nations Ford Road.
No names have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.