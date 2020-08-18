Two staff members test positive for COVID-19 at elementary, middle schools in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One current and one former staff member at two schools in Rowan County tested positive for the coronavirus recently, according to the Rowan-Salisbury School System.
The current staff member works at Hanford-Dole Elementary School while the former staff member is from Knox Middle School. Both schools’ principals sent a notification to staff informing them of the positive tests.
The principals say both schools have been disinfected and sanitized “multiples times since the staff member was last in the building.”
“Each case is unique and must be handled specific to the situation and information provided by the employee. Medical information is personal health information and will not be shared due to privacy regulations,” the notifications read. “We are working very closely with the Rowan County Health Department officials to determine potential exposures. Based on interviews and investigations, all those who qualify as having had sustained contact have been notified.”
On Tuesday, NCDHHS also reported a COVID-19 cluster at North Hills Christian School in Rowan County. Officials say five cases - all involving staff members - were confirmed there.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools are offering parents an option between a virtual academy or letting children attend school two days week and learn remotely the other three.
For in-person learning, students will be divided into two groups (Group A & Group B). For those choosing the Virtual Academy, there is a K-8 academy and a high school virtual academy. They are treated was separate schools, each with its own principal and staff. Registration for the Virtual Academy has since closed.
Students will attend school face-to-face two days per week and learn remotely three days a week. Wednesdays will be used for cleaning. “Accommodations will be made for families with children in different grade spans, students with special needs, or issues related to work schedules,” RSS says.
The following safety requirements are in place at all public schools in the district:
- Health screenings: Staff and parents will complete a health survey daily. Temperature checks will also be performed daily.
- Face coverings: Face coverings will be will required for everyone. Face covering “breaks” will be built into the schedule.
- Social distancing: Classrooms have been rearranged to reflect social distancing.
