Tuesday provides short-lived relief from storms, humidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures and lower dew points are the ingredients for a picture-perfect weather day - that's today's forecast.
Tuesday afternoon’s highs will max out in the upper 80s before dropping to the upper 60s overnight. The development of a few stray showers in the higher elevations isn’t out of the picture today, however, most neighborhoods should remain rain-free for the remainder of the day.
Elevated rain and storm chances make a quick comeback tomorrow. Wednesday will start out with patchy fog and partly sunny skies before scattered storms develop during the afternoon and evening hours.
Heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning are the main threats for this late-week round of wet weather. Waves of scattered storms will continue to trek across the Carolinas Thursday and Friday, as well.
The combination of continuous rainfall, increased cloud cover and northerly breezes will cause high temperatures to fall below average for the remainder of the week. Expect highs in the mid-80s Wednesday through Saturday.
While isolated to scattered storms are still possible Saturday, the weekend will eventually lead to warmer and drier conditions with Sunday being the drier of the two.
We are watching two tropical waves, the first disturbance is situated over the eastern Caribbean Sea, and it could develop into a tropical depression later this week as it moves west into more open waters.
The second system is further east in the Central Atlantic, but is showing higher chances of formation over next few days as it moves west-northwest.
Keep checking back for the latest updates on the storms, especially as we inch closer to the peak of hurricane season.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.