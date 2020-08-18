Special needs students find new advantages of virtual learning

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The coronavirus pandemic has put challenges on every family. For those with school-age children, figuring out education plans have only added to the stress.
Since schools closed in March, parents have been open and honest about fears that their child will fall behind. But or one Cabarrus County family, it’s different.
The Sarkar-Dutta’s have a 9-year-old daughter who has a mild intellectual disability, so her parents were especially apprehensive when she started learning remote. They feared the progress she’d made while in traditional class, would stop. But, they were in for a surprise.
“They build a real person. So it’s really challenging for those parents who have special needs kids,” said Bhaswati Sarkar.
Sarkar is mom to 9-year-old Priyasha, a rising 4th grader at Furr Elementary in Cabarrus County.
“My daughter has a mild intellectual disability, but I saw when the school started, virtually on the march, she started learning at home,” said Sarkar.
The transition proved to be be a positive one for their family. Because Priyasha can stop, go back and watch something again, she says she can grasp material faster.
“It’s really good for her because it’s a one to one and teachers are school teachers and they are awesome. They helped us a lot, a lot, a lot,” said Sarkar.
They have especially appreciated the extra effort teachers have put in to help every student learn through a time of change.
“They are really an angels. I feel I feel it because of how she improved. the whole education system. It’s kind of a life support system for us,” said Sarkar.
Priyasha says the only drawback to being at home is that there are more strict rules with staying focused on learning with mom.
