Rowan EDC launches Forward Rowan to ‘improve county’s competitiveness for economic growth'

The Rowan EDC’s goals from the Forward Rowan plan are to directly impact bringing 2,500 jobs to Rowan County with average wages exceeding $33,000 and $350 million in capital investment by the end of 2024. If these goals are met, Rowan County can expect to see an annual increase in consumer spending of $82.7 million. The Forward Rowan campaign has a goal of raising $1 million for the five-year plan. The campaign co-chairs are Rowan County Commission chair Greg Edds and F&M Bank chair and CEO Steve Fisher.