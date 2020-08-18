Rowan EDC launches Forward Rowan to ‘improve county’s competitiveness for economic growth'

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a news release provided to WBTV, the Rowan EDC has launched its new five-year strategic plan, titled “Forward Rowan” to improve the county’s competitiveness for economic growth. Rowan EDC chair Denise Hallett stated, “The Forward Rowan plan is what our county needs right now to expand our ability to attract jobs and capital investment.”
The aggressive five-year plan was crafted with three guiding principles: improving quality of life, increasing prosperity, and reducing poverty for all of Rowan County. The Forward Rowan plan will focus on targeted economic growth, talent attraction and development, brand identity and storytelling, and high-performance service delivery.
The Rowan EDC’s goals from the Forward Rowan plan are to directly impact bringing 2,500 jobs to Rowan County with average wages exceeding $33,000 and $350 million in capital investment by the end of 2024. If these goals are met, Rowan County can expect to see an annual increase in consumer spending of $82.7 million. The Forward Rowan campaign has a goal of raising $1 million for the five-year plan. The campaign co-chairs are Rowan County Commission chair Greg Edds and F&M Bank chair and CEO Steve Fisher.
“The County has looked at economic development best practices and have seen great results with the public-private partnership,’ stated Edds. “Investing in our EDC is the smart thing to do, especially during an economic downturn,” said Fisher. “Funding our EDC more robustly will give Rowan County a competitive edge to bring jobs and investment to Rowan County. We need that right now more than ever.”
The campaign has already raised more than $650,000 during its quiet phase. To learn more about Forward Rowan, view the video overview here or visit www.ForwardRowan.com.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.