Nice break today before rain chances ramp back up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following last night’s stormy front, today looks great, with plenty of sunshine to go around and tolerable humidity levels that will keep the rain chance extremely low.
In fact, aside from a stray mountain shower, most of the WBTV viewing area will be dry and warm today with highs in the upper 80s.
After a dry, pleasant evening, there may be a stray shower or two overnight as lows fall back into the upper 60s.
Things do begin to change in a big way Wednesday, as our humidity level ramps up and rain chances follow suite. Much like last week, I think the second part of the workweek brings numerous rounds of showers and storms, and so localized flash flooding may become a concern again, especially in neighborhoods that were hard hit last week.
With clouds and rain in the forecast, afternoon readings will run below-average as well, mainly in the low to middle 80s. By the weekend, rain chances appear to lower and afternoon temps warm back up into the mid to upper 80s.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we are keeping a watch on two weather disturbances, which may organize more in the coming days. Overall, no tropical systems are expected to impact the U.S. in the short term, but we will be monitoring as we close in on the peak of hurricane season.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
