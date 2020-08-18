Men sentenced to prison for roles in 2016 double murder

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were sentenced to prison for their roles in the death of two people in March 2016 in Catawba County.
Devin Maurice Ussery and Reand Pablo-Antonio Rivera were both sentenced Monday.
The sentencing comes from the March 12, 2016 murders of 34-year-old Mark Anthony Wilson and 39-year-old Deidra LaCarol Ramseur at the couple’s home on Rest Home Road in Claremont.
Rivera was sentenced to serve a period of 30 to 39 years in prison for his role in the March 2016 deaths.
Rivera entered a guilty plea to two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was sentenced for those crimes on Monday.
Rivera addressed family members of the victims when he entered the plea, saying, “I can’t bring them back. Nothing I can say or do will bring them back. Every time I close my eyes, I relive it. I may not have killed them, but I was involved, and that makes me just as guilty.”
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, he added, “I want to apologize for what I did. I wanted no part of this. Not only have I destroyed your family, but mine.”
Defense Attorney Kenneth Snow said, “He made a big mistake that is very costly. He takes full responsibility for his actions. He doesn’t blame anyone else for this. He understands one day he’ll leave prison, but hopefully he’ll leave a better man.”
Autopsy findings show that Ramseur died as a result of a shotgun blast to the head. Wilson died from gunshot wounds to the neck and head from a shotgun and 9-millimeter handgun.
As part of his plea agreement, Rivera’s sentencing was delayed so he could be interviewed by investigators regarding his involvement in the planning and execution of the burglary, robbery and murder of the victims.
He also agreed to provide truthful testimony against co-defendants in the double homicide.
Rivera was one of four men who broke into the residence seeking money and drugs. He held Wilson at gunpoint.
When Wilson made a move to retrieve a gun, Rivera shot him multiple times with a 9-millimeter handgun, though the shots he fired are not believed to be the fatal ones.
Ramseur’s mother, Teresa Rippy, addressed the Court and defendant. She said, “Not only did you hurt us, but you hurt your parents. We all are suffering. We all need to pay for what we do in this life; we reap what we sow. But I’m a child of God, and I do forgive you.”
Ussery received an active prison term of seven to nine years. Ussery, 30, was given the prison sentence on Monday, Aug. 17. He will serve that period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.
Ussery’s sentencing came after he pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon during Catawba County Superior Court on Sept. 19, 2018.
Poovey addressed the families of the deceased, saying, “It’s my hope and prayer that today gives you peace, and you can move on. There’s nothing I can say to heal that wound. It will always be there.”
The defendant also addressed the families of both victims, saying, “I apologize for my role in this situation. There’s nothing I can do to bring your loved ones back.”
As part of his plea agreement, Ussery’s sentencing was delayed so he could be interviewed by investigators regarding his involvement in the death of the two victims.
He also agreed to provide truthful testimony against co-defendants in the double homicide.
The State contends that the defendant was asked to drive several other people to the residence. While there, he heard gunshots, saw the men running from the house and then drove them away from the scene.
“He regrets his role, and he regrets who he was with and what he was doing on that day,” said Al Reeder, defense attorney for Ussery.
Reeder added that his client was not part of the planning or conspiracy to rob and kill Wilson and Ramseur, noting that he was just asked to drive and gave a detailed account of what happened.
Latera Ramseur, sister of Deidre Ramseur, addressed Ussery prior to his sentence being imposed.
“You already know what you took from us,” she said. “It’s personal. I don’t forgive you; somebody else might, but I don’t. She wasn’t perfect, but she was good. She helped you before, and you know that.”
Rivera and Ussery are two of five co-defendants linked to the shooting deaths of Wilson and Ramseur.
Two of the other co-defendants – Arsenio DeWayne Curtis and Jordan Alexander Rivera – have pending court dates and are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
William Crawford Powell Jr. has also pleaded guilty and been sentenced.
“Our sentiments continue to be with the families of Deidra Ramseur and Mark Wilson,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said. “As these cases are resolved, we continue to be pleased with the work of our District Attorney’s Office and the SBI. Our investigative team has worked closely with the prosecutors in this case. This partnership is bringing about positive results.”
