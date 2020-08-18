Man who reportedly fell off cliff after shooting woman, 7-year-old girl released from hospital

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who fell of a cliff after allegedly shooting a mother and her daughter in the back during a domestic dispute has been released from the hospital and charged, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 5, at a home off Noles Circle, north of Lincolnton. The first deputies on the scene found a 33-year-old woman lying on the kitchen floor with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to the back.
Nearby, deputies found her 7-year-old daughter with a single gunshot wound to the back, the report states.
Both mother and daughter were rushed to Atrium Health–Main. Their conditions have not been released.
Officials say the suspect, 27-year-old Paul Eric Lamkin Jr, had shot into the home then ran away into a wooded area before officers arrived.
Deputies began searching the woods off Horseshoe Lake Road when they heard someone call for help. They then found Lamkin had fallen from a 50-foot cliff into a quarry and had a head and other injuries.
Lamkin was ordered to drop his .38 caliber pistol and complied with officers, the report states. He was then carried out of the woods by EMS and taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.
On Tuesday, officials say Lamkin was released from the hospital and charged with two felony counts of attempted murder, two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into occupied property causing serious bodily injury.
Lamkin was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center where he is being held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 1.
Investigators are asking anyone who saw anything on Aug. 5 in relation to this case to come forward and deputies also hope to speak with the suspect.
No further information has been released.
