Man shot and killed at homeless camp in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in Statesville Tuesday.
Statesville Police Department responded to a call for shots fired in area of car wash off I-40 exit 148 on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 2:50 p.m.
Officers found a homeless camp in the wooded area off I-40 westbound near exit 148.
They found the body of 55-year-old Allen Bruce Alexander in the camp area.
After speaking with witnesses in the area and the suspect, police arrested 68-year-old George Charles Henry White III for the murder of Alexander.
Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and this was apparently the result of a dispute.
If you have any information, please contact Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.