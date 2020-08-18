Man killed by stray bullet near Charlotte hotel hours after woman stabbed in separate killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed by a stray bullet near a hotel in southwest Charlotte early Tuesday morning. A short time earlier, police say a woman was fatally stabbed across town in a separate incident.
The latest killing happened just before 2 a.m. at a City Inn off of Nations Ford Road near Archdale Drive.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers responded to a shooting call at the hotel and located two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one of the victims died. The second man suffered minor injuries.
Police say the man who died wasn’t involved in the altercation that led to the shooting and was killed by a stray bullet.
A friend described the victim as a father who was full of energy.
A second homicide happened about 20 minutes away just a couple hours prior. In that case, police say a woman was fatally stabbed. It happened around midnight at an apartment complex off East W.T. Harris Boulevard.
No names have been released.
Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
