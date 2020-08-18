Man charged with murder in late-July Charlotte shooting turns self in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged in connection to a late-July shooting in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood has turned himself in.
Nineteen-year-old Ziaire Mayo is charged with first-degree murder in the July 28 shooting death of 22-year-old Keontez Stephens.
The incident happened on Westwinds Court in the Coulwood West neighborhood around 6:30 p.m.
Officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call for service and found a man, later identified as Stephens, in the street with a gunshot wound. MEDIC arrived and took him to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center - Main, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
On Tuesday, CMPD said a warrant had been obtained for Mayo’s arrest, and that he “has since turned himself into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he has been served with the warrant.”
Investigators have not said what evidence led to Mayo being named as a suspect and no possible motive for the crime has been released.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.