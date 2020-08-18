Humidity break is almost over!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today has been quite nice! Even though the high made it to 89° this afternoon, the lower humidity made it a little easier to breathe. Unfortunately, the break is just about over.
Wednesday will bring a return of the high humidity. It will also bring the chance for thunderstorms back up.
Highs will technically be a little below average, not only tomorrow but for the rest of the week.
However, the higher humidity will sort of cancel that out.
The rest of the week will have a 60-70% chance for thunderstorms and highs in the mid 80s.
The weekend brings more hope.
Highs will still be in the mid 80s but the afternoon storm chance drops to 40% on Saturday and down to 10% on Sunday.
Looks like we get to keep the low storm chances into next week too!
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
