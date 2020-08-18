First day of classes underway on campus at Catawba College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Classes started on Tuesday in Salisbury on the campus of Catawba College. As a small, private school, administrators say Catawba has some advantages over the larger universities when it comes to dealing with the pandemic.
Approximately 700 students are living on campus right now. That makes social distancing pretty easy, especially when the school can use its big spaces in creative ways.
For freshman Harmony Speer, her first few days of college life have been interesting.
“It’s been going well. Welcome week was actually fun and then we had convocation last night,” Speer said.
Convocation is usually a packed out event inside Omwake-Dearborn Chapel, but on Monday it was accomplished with students all spread out in Shuford Stadium.
“We’ve been able to use our larger venues to hold larger gatherings of students while still promoting physical and social distancing to keep everything safe,” said Dr. Jared Tice, Senior Vice-President for the College Experience and Dean of Students. “Today is the first day of classes for our Fall 2020 semester. We’re excited to have students back in the classroom, professors teaching in the classrooms, online, in hybrid modality this year.”
They’re keeping students safe with a check-in station and big signs everywhere to remind everyone of COVID-19 protocols. Face coverings are as basic to college students now as backpacks.
“Everyone is wearing masks unless they are outside and can social distance properly,” Speer said, “and then a lot of the classrooms are really social distanced, I’m at a table by myself, it’s like 8 feet to another table with a student near me.”
“We do daily self-screenings that include temperature checks that we do on our mobile app, make sure that we are wearing our masks every day, and that we’re practicing good sanitation, hand washing, cleaning our spaces that we’re using on campus when we’re here,” Tice added.
The school also offered “Catawba at Home,” as an option for first year students to begin their college career online with reduced tuition.
The program offers reduced tuition for the semester and scholarship opportunities for enrollment in the college’s day program in January.
The program allows first-year students to take a full-time schedule (15 credit hours) completely online. This program includes a full-semester First-Year Success Studies course, as well as several online general education courses taken in eight-week blocks.
Administrators are keeping an eye on what happens with the bigger schools, such as the shift by UNC to online learning, but they say the smaller campus and student body size may give them an advantage during this pandemic.
“We were already small before the pandemic so reducing class sizes wasn’t an issue for us because our class sizes were already small,” Tice said.
“You can still say you had the college experience even though you’re going in a pandemic,” Speer added.
Fall semester classes are being held now through Tuesday, Nov. 24, with final exams to be held remotely during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 4.
