Father and son unhurt as bullets fly through house

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 60-year-old father and his 33-year-old son were not hurt, but are very concerned after at least two bullets came into their home on Saturday.
The incident happened just before 8:00 pm at a house on Arrowhead Circle near Lamb Drive and Webb Road.
Deputies investigating the incident say when they went to the house, they found where a bullet had come into the house, gone through a bathroom door and shower, and was discovered in a basket. A second bullet was found on the floor in a bedroom near the wall.
The homeowner said he was home with his son when he heard the shots and saw something appear to fly off of a table in the living room.
Deputies have not determined who fired the shots. The homeowner said it is not unusual to hear shots fired, but that he had never had one to enter his home.
