COVID-19 cluster reported at NC State off-campus housing where party was held

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A COVID-19 cluster has been reported at student housing off-campus at North Carolina State University.
Wake County Human Services identified the cluster of COVID-19 cases in an off-campus housing location on Clark Avenue in Raleigh.
A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity or location.
Several individuals who have tested positive as part of this cluster have been identified, including some who are NC State students. Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone known to have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person has not been wearing a face covering. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.
In addition, reports indicate a party or other gathering was hosted at this address on or around Aug. 6.
It is unclear how many were present at the event, but anyone who attended should follow up with their personal healthcare provider or Student Health Services at 919-513-0227.
Officials say NC State works closely with the Wake County Human Services to identify, trace and isolate potential positive cases both on and off campus for students, faculty and staff.
NC State asks that all in the community follow the University’s Community Standards and related policies on face coverings, physical distancing and gatherings and events.
Anyone in the NC State community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or Student Health Services.
