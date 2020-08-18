CMPD officers help provide free haircuts, school supplies to Charlotte students

On Sunday, North Tryon Division officers and SWAG Barber Shop partnered to provide free haircuts and school supplies for students to kick off the new school year. (Source: CMPD)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD officers helped provide free haircuts and school supplies to students in Charlotte.

On Sunday, North Tryon Division officers and SWAG Barber Shop partnered to provide free haircuts and school supplies for students to kick off the new school year.

Although students in Charlotte returned to school remotely, officers and the owners of SWAG wanted to make sure students felt their absolute best on the first day back to learning.

Officers also held a community roll call and engaged in positive conversations with the community, CMPD said.

