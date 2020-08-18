Charlotte delegate speaks about appearing at Democratic National Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cozzie Watkins, a Charlotte nurse and chair of the executive board for North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District Democratic Party, said she never thought she would be announcing her state’s votes for a presidential candidate at a national convention. However, that is exactly what happened Tuesday night.
During the convention’s virtual roll call Tuesday night, delegates from each of the 50 states took a turn announcing that their votes would be cast for Joe Biden to represent the Democratic Party in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. When it was North Carolina’s turn, Watkins delivered the message.
“I’ve bee doing this for a long time so let me just be plain. Black people, especially black women, are the backbone of this party and if we don’t show up, Democrats don’t get elected. I’m putting on my mask and we’re going to every corner in North Carolina to help organize because we need to make sure everyone shows up for Joe Biden. He would show up for us,” said Watkins in her recorded statement.
She said the message was prerecorded for the convention telecast. She claims she found out last week that she would be the one speaking for the state. Watkins did a Zoom interview with WBTV Tuesday evening before the virtual convention aired on national TV.
“Think about it. I will be speaking for all of North Carolina. Who can say that? I mean other than the governor. And on a national stage and something as important as this? Oh, there’s no match. There’s no match,” said Watkins.
She said she never dreamed she would find herself speaking at a national convention.
“You could not have told me that a little child from North Wilkesboro would ever be able to stand on a national stage and do something this phenomenal,” said Watkins.
The delegate said this is the second time she has participated in a national convention. Watkins said she also attended the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
“It’s a responsibility,” noted Watkins about serving as a delegate. “When you think you take on certain responsibilities, you do the work, you show up. I was there last night until the end.”
She said the fact that the convention is virtual is not disappointing to her.
“We live in a technology society and to be able to say, ‘well we can’t adapt, we can’t make it work, we can’t make it as good,’ I can’t subscribe to that,” said Watkins.
The delegate said Biden has been her choice for the presidential nomination since the outset of the 2020 presidential race.
“If you think about it, for what we don’t even know has been done to our country, you’ve got a person we can put in there in vice president Biden that can go in and see it in a global panoramic perspective and know what needs to be done right now to begin to stabilize the country,” said Watkins.
