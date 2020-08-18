The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC are furloughing and reducing full-time staff

Owner of both the Panthers and Charlotte FC, David Tepper is the founder and CEO of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management and is the richest owner in the NFL, worth an estimated $13 billion, according to Forbes. He bought the Panthers in 2018 for $2.275 billion, and purchased Charlotte FC, the 30th MLS expansion team, for more than $200 million. The first MLS season in Charlotte has been delayed until 2022.