‘Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now’ - Wilmington leaders vote in favor of art piece

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington leaders voted 5-2 to approve the resolution adopting the message “Black Lives Do Matter. End Racism Now” and authorizing the manager to accept the donation of an art installation for downtown Wilmington.
The art installation, which will be in the form of large three dimensional letters, will be erected at the Jervay Memorial Park for a period of one year.
After a heated discussion, the two dissenting votes came from Charlie Rivenbark and Neil Anderson.
Council member Charlie Rivenbark reiterated his opinion that endorsing the phrase “Black Lives Matter” is divisive and racist.
“To think that Black lives don’t matter is folly. I mean, it’s ludicrous. And it makes me think that they don’t think that much of themselves, if they’ve got to have a sign out there that says Black Lives Matter, I can’t get my head wrapped around it,” Rivenbark said during the discussion.
Council member Kevin Spears, who helped bring this matter forward, expressed his frustration saying he feels “everything but the kitchen sink” has been thrown at the effort.
He also said he thinks that the sign and what it represents is important for society to move forward — pushing back against Rivenbark’s remarks in no uncertain terms.
“With all respect, this rhetoric is the problem. This is what’s wrong with Wilmington. Mr. Rivenbark said it himself. He sat in that chair for 19 years, with the same type of ideology, the same type of mindset. And for him to say ‘if these people thought that much of themselves, they wouldn’t need a sign’, well I know my worth sir.”
Spears said he would have preferred the original message, “Black Lives Matter,” but in the interest of compromise he made the motion to approve the proposal as it was written.
The installation will be made up of aluminum letters, each painted by a different local artist. The backs of each letter will be covered in painted hand prints of community children.
Artists will submit proposals for the installation, and the committee bringing the effort forward will approve them. Then the artists will have about a week to complete their piece.
