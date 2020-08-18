Apple picking underway, pickers spreading out to stay safe

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Apple picking has begun in Lincoln County with a crop that one grower called “huge”.
Pickers are having to follow CDC guidelines as they harvest the crop. The FDA reports that, so far, there is no known transmission of COVID-19 by way of food.
The workers, though, have to take precautions for their own safety.
Social distancing is required and masks will be worn when working in close proximity with others. Officials say, so far, it is working.
At one farm, a migrant family is handling some of the picking chores and is separated from other small migrant groups.
One of those groups told WBTV News that they have been together for more than six months and rarely go anywhere.
“No go to the store, just work, just work,” said one.
None has contracted coronavirus, he added.
Officials say as long as the workers stay safe, they’ll have plenty of work in Lincoln County.
One grower said picking could last well into October.
