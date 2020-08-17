Water bill payment plan for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities residential customers

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is offering extended payment plans to cover the outstanding balance incurred on residential utility accounts that became past due between March 31, 2020, and July 29, 2020, as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“We recognize the financial hardship that many of our customers face as a result of the pandemic,” said Finance Director Shannon Moore. “In compliance with the North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order (EO 124), the six-month payment plan is to assist our past-due residential customers who are at risk of water disconnections. The plan will facilitate the repayment of the past due balances in addition to the customer’s currently monthly bill. We encourage customers to contact the Salisbury Customer Service Center to set up a payment plan. We are here to help residents navigate during this difficult time, as we are all in this together.”
Establishing a payment plan:
- Residential customers, who would like to set up a payment plan, are encouraged to call the Customer Service Center at 704-638-5300 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss payment arrangement options.
- Residential customers can also email customerservice@salisburync.gov for assistance with arranging a payment plan option.
- Payment plans must be established no later than Tuesday, September 1, to avoid service disruptions/water disconnections.
- The payment plan will allow up to six (6) months to pay off delinquent amounts accumulated during the period. The payment plan will expire January 29, 2021, which is 6 months after the EO124 expiration.
Residential customers who have not worked out a payment plan by September 1, will be subject to having their service disconnected for non-payment and the collection of late fees on water bill payments will resume.
Only residential accounts are eligible for the payment plan. For more information, visit: //salisburync.gov/customerservice.
