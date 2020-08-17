WATCH: Injured cat given oxygen, water after Burke County house fire

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was injured, and several pets escaped, in a large house fire in Burke County on Monday.
The fire happened off of Miller Bridge Road.
The woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but is expected to recover. Officials say at least four dogs escaped the fire, and five others did not.
Just down the hill from the fire, an injured car was found covered in soot, was wobbly and had burns.
EMS gave the cat oxygen and water before it was taken to a veterinarian.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
