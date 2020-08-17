Up to 5 fire tornadoes spawned by Calif. wildfire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As if 2020 hadn’t brought enough wild weather, several fire tornadoes developed because of a wildfire in Northern California on Saturday. Fire tornadoes -- also called “firenadoes” -- are rare in general, but what happened in Lassen County, Calif., over the weekend was simply unheard of.
Just before 3 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada, issued the first ever fire-induced tornado warning for a pyrocumulonimbus cloud capable of producing fire tornadoes and outflow winds in excess of 60 mph.
The Loyalton Fire was so intense that it formed a huge pyrocumulonimbus cloud similar to what a large thunderstorm cloud looks like during the summertime in Alabama. It formed due to the intense rising heat from the fire. The pyrocumulonimbus reached heights of nearly 30,000 feet, tapping into wind shear aloft and allowing a rotating column of air to develop.
Basically the towering cloud that developed due to the fire acted just like a severe thunderstorm. There was intense hot rising air, wind shear and landscape interactions with nearby mountains and hills that aided in tornadogenesis. What’s truly remarkable is five distinct tornado-strength rotation couplets showed up on radar over a two-hour period.
This means up to 5 different firenadoes could be been spawned, but we won’t know for sure until the NWS conducts surveys once it’s safe to do so.
Not only could multiple firenadoes be confirmed, but based on what the velocity returns looked like on radar, it’s possible a couple of them could have been quite strong -- perhaps pushing EF2 strength.
What would you say if we told you that this may not even be the biggest weather event to happen in the West over the weekend? That title may belong to Death Valley, California.
A record high of 130 degrees was reached on Sunday at 3:41 p.m. local time the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in Death Valley. That temperature isn’t just a record high for August 16th, though. It is the hottest temperature recorded in the United States in 107 years! It is also tied for the 3rd-hottest temperature ever measured on Earth.
The hottest temperature recorded on Earth is 134 degrees, which also happened in Death Valley all the way back in 1913. The second-hottest temperature recorded is 131 degrees, which happened in Death Valley in 1913 and in Tunisia, Africa, in 1931.
However, those readings have continued to receive criticism as not being trustworthy or accurate. Weather Underground’s Christopher Burt conducted an in-depth analysis of the 1913 Death Valley and 1931 Tunisia temperature observations.
Experts believe the hottest temperature to ever be reliably recorded on Earth is 129.2 degrees in Death Valley back in 2013. Of course, that would no longer be true if Sunday’s high temp of 130 degrees is verified, which seems like a very realistic outcome.
It’s not just Death Valley dealing with the heat, though. Much of the Western U.S. is contending with dangerous heat. That includes Arizona, California, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.
Multiple record highs have and will fall across those states as the extreme heat hangs on for at least a few more days.
