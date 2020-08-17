Union County Public Schools head back to in-person learning, superintendent reports few problems

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) -Union County is one of the several school districts in the area who opted for Plan B, which is rotating sections of students for in-person learning.
On Monday, the first group went to school whereas the other groups stayed for remote learning.
Although the superintendent for UCPS said the first day went well, there were some issues, including parents having a hard time connecting to the online system.
Superintendent Dr. Houlihan is asking for the UCPS community to be patient as everyone adjusts to the new normal.
“We’ve never reopened a public school system like this, the state, the nation is going through these challenges and we ask for some grace,” said Dr. Houlihan.
Monday was the first time in months that UCPS teachers were teaching kids in person.
However, there were some obvious modifications, including masks, social distancing and temperature checks.
There were some issues for parents and students trying to connect to the online system.
Dr. Houlihan says it was a problem statewide and they are working on making sure it doesn’t happen again. But overall, he said the first day was successful.
“What I’ve seen, our kids are resilient, our teachers are happy to be back and our principals are leading the way,” said Dr. Houlihan. “Really proud of team UCPS this morning.”
But not all teachers are happy to go back.
Over the last few weeks, a group of outspoken employees has protested the district’s decision to return to in-person learning.
“There’s been some accusations against me that I have not been listening to teachers which is absolutely false,” said Dr. Houlihan. ”We want to reassure all of our employees, teachers, bus drivers, etc., your health and safety in this are going to be absolutely paramount and a number one priority.”
But one bus driver already has concerns about the lack of sanitation products on her bus for the first day of school. She wanted to stay anonymous, fearful of possible consequences.
“I did every last route this morning without a drop of sanitation on the bus,” she said.
A UCPS Spokesperson explained over the phone this was an issue of miscommunication of who was responsible for getting the sanitation products on board and only affected a few buses. The spokesperson says the problem was fixed and every bus driver has sanitation now.
“I was surprised because I was assured the measures would be in place but at the same time I feel like everything was just thrown together,” said the driver.
Dr. Houlihan said that year presents many unique challenges at UCPS as this whole week is the first day of school.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, a new bunch of kids will walk through the doors for the first time in months and be expected to learn the procedure and protocols.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.