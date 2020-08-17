Union Co. teachers say district-issued cleaner is dangerous for students, staff

“In Union County Public Schools, health and safety is paramount. UCPS is following all state guidelines related to safety, cleaning and sanitation. Throughout each day, UCPS will provide continuous cleaning of all areas in school buildings, including classrooms and high-touch surfaces, such as door knobs, handles and railings. As an added layer of cleaning and sanitation in classrooms, teachers were provided an approved, safe and ready to use product to disinfect surfaces. Teachers are not required to use the product, as school custodians will follow continuous disinfecting protocols during the school day. If teachers have concerns about using the product, they should speak to their supervisor.”