Two Pennsylvania men arrested for drug trafficking drug traffic stop in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Pennsylvania men were arrested for drug trafficking during a traffic stop in Iredell County on Saturday.
Iredell County deputies Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team were on Interstate 77 Northbound in the area of the 67 Mile Marker when the deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Cadillac Deville with a Pennsylvania Registration Plate for traffic violations.
After approaching the vehicle, the deputies spoke with the occupants Lance Abram and Emanuel Abram.
Deputies said the men told them they were traveling from South Carolina back to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Deputies said that due to inconsistencies in their travel plans, and other issues related to their travel plans, Canine “Bosco” was called to the scene to perform a walk around of the vehicle.
Bosco gave a positive alert to the odor of illegal narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.
A search of the car was conducted by the deputies.
Inside the car, officers located 358 grams of powder cocaine concealed inside of a speaker box in the trunk of the car. The deputies also seized marijuana and $3,563 in cash.
Lance Abram and Emanuel Abram were taken into custody without incident.
They were taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where they both were charged with Felony Trafficking Cocaine by Possession, Felony Trafficking Cocaine by Transportation, Felony Possession of Cocaine.
They were each given a $300,000 bond.
