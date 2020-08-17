Two men killed in house fire after one allegedly assaulted father with machete

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were killed in a house fire Sunday after an alleged assault at another home involving a machete and one of the victims’ father.
The incident began around 12:28 p.m. when police were called to a home on East Catawba Street in Lincolnton for an alleged assault. There, a man told officers his son, 24-year-old Michael Doremus, had assaulted him with a wooden object and held a machete to his throat threatening to kill him.
Officers then went to Doremus’ nearby home, also on East Catawba St, in an attempt to locate him. However, the report states the front door of the home was open and the inside was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and found Doremus inside, along with 20-year-old Brandon Lee Thomas.
Doremus was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where officials say he passed away a short time as a result of injuries from the fire.
Lincolnton Police Department, Lincolnton Fire Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the cause of the fire.
Anyone with any further information about the case is urged to contact the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
