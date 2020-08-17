Login issues reported with N.C. program used to access remote learning

Several schools reported issues with NC EdCloud as students across North Carolina started class Monday. (Source: WBTV / Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff | August 17, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 10:15 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several schools reported issues with NC EdCloud as students across North Carolina started class Monday.

The reports of login issues started rolling in before 9 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released the following statement regarding the problem: “CMS is aware of issues with the state program NCEdCloud. This is the program that students and faculty use to access the Canvas remote learning platform. The state is looking into the issues and hoping for a solution soon.”

Union County Public Schools posted that they are aware of technology issues with NC EdCloud and that many people are unable to log in.

“This issue has been reported to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the state’s staff is working to resolve this matter,” Union County Public Schools posted. “Several districts around the state are experiencing this issue and we hope it will be resolved soon.”

Families across our area also reported having issues logging on. NC EdCloud is a tool students are using to do lessons.

“There is a statewide issue with PowerSchool and every school district in North Carolina is working diligently to rectify the problem,” a voicemail from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school said. “Please refresh your devices occasionally to get access once fixed.

