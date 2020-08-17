Summerville Police continue to seek clues in shooting death of 5-year-old girl

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two weeks after the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old Summerville girl, police continue to search for her killer.
Italia Brown died on Aug. 6 in a shooting at her family's home in the Evergreen subdivision.
A police report states that a police officer heard seven to eight shots coming from the neighborhood at approximately 9:54 p.m. on Aug. 6. Dispatchers received a 911 call that stating the girl suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Police responded to an apartment on the 100 block of Langley Drive where they found the child lying in the hallway.
EMS took her to an area hospital where she died at 10:39 p.m., Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
Police said someone shot into the home from the outside and that one of the bullets struck the child. Neighbors have said they believe the home was targeted in the shooting.
Friends and family members released balloons in her honor Friday night. The South Carolina Rhinos Auto Club also took part in the balloon release, saying they wanted to show their support.
"The reason we're going tonight is because we all have kids and grandkids," group founder Terez Legre said at the event. "It could have been any one of our kids or grandkids that could have been in this situation. We want to show the mother that we're going to support her. That's a hurting feeling. I lost my nephew two years ago and I know how the hurt is for my nephew. I can only imagine how the mother is going through it with her child."
Police have asked neighbors who may have surveillance video of the incident to call them.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Summerville Police Department Detective Buchanan at 843-285-7305 or Detective Davis at 843-285-7042. You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.