Short-lived storms expected to brush through Monday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rather mild and dry start to the workweek, a broken line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will quickly pass through the WBTV viewing area - starting first in the Mountains before moving southeast into the Foothills and Piedmont by the late afternoon and early evening period.
Monday's high temperatures will stop short of breaking into the lower 90s, afternoon temperatures in Charlotte and surrounding areas will reach the mid to upper 80s with highs topping out in the 70s across the Mountains and Foothills.
Once today’s brief round of wet weather rolls through, dry conditions will return through the evening and into the overnight with lows falling in the 60s under mostly clear skies. Patchy fog will likely develop overnight into Tuesday morning, visibilities should improve by 8 a.m.
The relative drier trend continues into tomorrow. Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with the possibility of a couple of isolated showers in the higher elevations. By Tuesday afternoon, highs are back into the upper 80s.
The return of ample moisture over the Carolinas will lead to higher rain and storm chances Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Cloudy skies and wet conditions will keep high temperatures well-below average in the lower 90s for the remainder of the workweek.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
